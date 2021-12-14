New faces helping to freshen up Crows in push for play-offs

Adam Murray scored both goals for Royston Town in their win over Nuneaton Borough. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Steve Castle says the new faces at Royston Town have helped "freshen things up" - starting with their victory away to Nuneaton Borough.

Skipper Adam Murray, playing in the nine shirt, bagged both of the goals as the Crows won 2-0 against the Southern League Premier Division Central strugglers.

It was also their first win in four league games and the boss will hope it acts as a catalyst for an enhanced promotion push.

Speaking on the club website, Castle said: "The lads showed a positive performance. Nuneaton were a lot better than their current second bottom position and at times caused us to defend very well.

"The first half was 50-50 but two great finishes from Muzza gave us a nice away victory and one that we now need to build on.

"The signs have been there lately. Our showing against Bromsgrove Sporting, especially in the first half, was good all be it no goals to show for it but we created plenty of chances."

Among the new signings are goalkeeper Dimi Kryiatzis and defender Carl Mensah who arrived from Bedfont Sports and Welwyn Garden City respectively.

Castle said: "I’ve known about Dimi for some time now and an opportunity to bring him in was just too irresistible.

"The same can also be said for Carl Mensah. He’s another lad who has been on our radar for some time and we felt that it was a great time to get him."

Marcus Goldbourne and Rhamar Garrett-Douglas are the others who are fairly new to Garden Walk and both Castle and assistant Chris Watters felt the need to shake the squad up was too much of an opportunity to miss.

The manager said: "[We] felt that the squad needed a little bit of freshening up and, hopefully, by bringing some new lads in we feel that this has done the trick.

"We are possibly a touch too many on the numbers for the squad but it will increase competition and that can only be good overall."

As if to further drive home the point, Royston went on to thump Oxhey Jets 10-0 in the Herts Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Murray chipped in with another while there were doubles for Marcus Goldbourne, Bruno Tavares and Finlay Titchmarsh.

Matt Bateman was the star though with a hat-trick as the Crows set-up a quarter-final tie at home to Harpenden Town.