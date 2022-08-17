Royston struggle to add second win to opening day success

Carl Mensah was named man of the match in the draw with Leiston. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Royston Town already have a full set of results after three games of the Southern League Premier Division Central season - following up an opening day win with a defeat and a draw.

The loss came away to Nuneaton Borough on Saturday as they went down 3-1, Dan Newton's goal turning out to be a mere consolation despite giving them a 29th-minute lead.

It was a deserved win for the home side with Crows manager Steve Castle admitting it was "not a good day".

Speaking on the club's website he said: "They had certainly done their homework but to be truthful, it was us that underperformed and had we got to anywhere near the levels we can achieve, we would have got something from the game."

He wanted a quick response and he got it of sorts with a 1-1 draw at home to Leiston on Tuesday.

They looked to be heading towards all three points in front of 312 at Garden Walk after Matt Bateman's first-half penalty.

However, a spot-kick to the visitors on 90 minutes, given for handball, allowed Will Davies to earn the Suffolk side a point.

Royston go to early leaders Coalville Town on Saturday.