Clear the air chat pays dividends as Royston Town pick up four points from next six available

Brandon Adams bagged three in the last two games, taking his tally to 15 in all competitions. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A serious heart to heart helped bring about Royston Town's first Southern League win in seven - although another one may have been needed prior to an all-action second half just three days later.

The Crows beat Hednesford Town 2-0 at home on Saturday thanks to goals from Ronnie Henry and Brandon Adams, but all that momentum seemed to have been lost when they turned round on Tuesday night at Garden Walk trailing 2-0 to Needham Market.

However, a remarkable second half and five crazy minutes saw Adams score twice and Dan Newton once which looked to have secured another three points, until the Suffolk visitors equalised with just five minutes to go.

But the way Royston dug deep in the second period, as well as four points from a possible six, have changed the mood significantly among the camp, something the Crows boss said needed to happen.

Speaking after Saturday's win, Steve Castle said: "The Peterborough Sports defeat was disappointing but this was a fantastic response, I couldn’t have asked for better.

"We had a chat with the group, and it was quite a serious one. We’ve gone through quite a bad period in the league so it needed addressing.

"I was pleased for the lads who have come in Rhamar [Garrett-Douglas] and Marcus [Gouldbourne], and it was a good performance.

"Being a little critical, that 1-0 at half-time was always going to make it nervy but it is something we can build on.

"Three points was a priority. We had that chat because of the league form which hadn’t been good enough.

"We’ve had tough games and a tough period but we are not the only ones.

"We are down to the bare bones but the lads who are not injured have just kept going and that deserves an awful lot of praise.

"They’ve shown a tremendous amount of character which I’m very pleased."

Royston are now up to seventh, five points and two places behind the play-off pack and they will have another test of their credentials as a challenger for those teams when they go to third-placed Banbury United on Saturday.