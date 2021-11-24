News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Clear the air chat pays dividends as Royston Town pick up four points from next six available

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:20 AM November 24, 2021
Brandon Adams bagged three in the last two games, taking his tally to 15 in all competitions.

Brandon Adams bagged three in the last two games, taking his tally to 15 in all competitions. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A serious heart to heart helped bring about Royston Town's first Southern League win in seven - although another one may have been needed prior to an all-action second half just three days later.

The Crows beat Hednesford Town 2-0 at home on Saturday thanks to goals from Ronnie Henry and Brandon Adams, but all that momentum seemed to have been lost when they turned round on Tuesday night at Garden Walk trailing 2-0 to Needham Market.

However, a remarkable second half and five crazy minutes  saw Adams score twice and Dan Newton once which looked to have secured another three points, until the Suffolk visitors equalised with just five minutes to go.

But the way Royston dug deep in the second period, as well as four points from a possible six, have changed the mood significantly among the camp, something the Crows boss said needed to happen.

Speaking after Saturday's win, Steve Castle said: "The Peterborough Sports defeat was disappointing but this was a fantastic response, I couldn’t have asked for better. 

"We had a chat with the group, and it was quite a serious one. We’ve gone through quite a bad period in the league so it needed addressing. 

"I was pleased for the lads who have come in Rhamar [Garrett-Douglas] and Marcus [Gouldbourne], and it was a good performance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Vandals trash Royston High Street litter bins
  2. 2 Cycling club rides in memory of former member
  3. 3 Melbourn care home celebrates 'good' rating after surprise CQC inspection
  1. 4 Church makeover to create 'hub for the whole community'
  2. 5 Christmas comes early for new cake business thanks to community grant
  3. 6 Royston Photographic Society declares competition winners
  4. 7 Prince Charles checks out kebabs and opens £1bn research centre  
  5. 8 Foxton Granta the new boys on the Cambs & Hunts Premier League block after merger
  6. 9 Men jailed after police uncover firearms haul
  7. 10 Extremely concerning incidents reported in Kneesworth House Hospital documentary

"Being a little critical, that 1-0 at half-time was always going to make it nervy but it is something we can build on.

"Three points was a priority. We had that chat because of the league form which hadn’t been good enough. 

"We’ve had tough games and a tough period but we are not the only ones. 

"We are down to the bare bones but the lads who are not injured have just kept going and that deserves an awful lot of praise. 

"They’ve shown a tremendous amount of character which I’m very pleased."

Royston are now up to seventh, five points and two places behind the play-off pack and they will have another test of their credentials as a challenger for those teams when they go to third-placed Banbury United on Saturday.

Football
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure in Royston

Herts Live

Woman shaken after flasher exposes himself in alleyway

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
police stock

Armed police attend Royston address after 'firearm' incident

Bianca Wild

person
Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road has been rated as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commi

Former Kneesworth House patient charged with attempted rape

Bianca Wild

person
Ray Munden held a celebration to mark the housing development appeal window closing in Royston.

'Another battle has been won' - residents' joy as Gladman appeal window...

Bianca Wild

person