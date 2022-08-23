Belief starting to flow at Royston after all-conquering leaders held to a draw

Match reaction

Royston Town picked up a second draw in a week in the Southern League Premier Division Central - with the latest one spoiling Coalville Town's perfect start to the campaign.

The Leicestershire side had won all three of the previous league games, scoring 11 goals in the process, but the Crows were able to frustrate them by twice coming back at their Owen Street ground to claim a 2-2 draw.

Jarid Robson and Nathan Tshikuna got the goals and manager Steve Castle was pleased at the way they executed the game plan, even if it caused him a bit of confusion.

Speaking on the club's website, the boss said: "Chris Watters [assistant manager] and I came up with a game plan, although to be honest, it was Chris that explained it to me.

"It was more about concentrating on stopping them rather than us taking the game to them and to a large degree it worked.

"The downside to this approach was having to drop a few to accommodate our plan and to achieve our shape and intent but the lads that got left out took it very well and stayed positive throughout.

"I’ve said it before on numerous occasions but it really is a squad game and the group is all-important.

"A good degree of belief can come from the game. The boys gave their all and overall they thoroughly deserved the result.

"There’s so much more to come from this group but the team spirit is definitely there."

The Crows now have a free week, allowing some "important training time" according to the boss, before they play two matches in three days over the bank holiday weekend.

It starts with a home game against Stourbridge on Saturday before a trip to Bedford Town on Monday.

The weekend after that sees their entrance in this year's FA Cup with their opponents now revealed following the draw for the first qualifying round.

They will go to Hertford Town of Division One Central on September 3, the Blues having reached this stage with an extra-preliminary round success over Colney Heath and then beating Welwyn Garden City 2-1 last time out.