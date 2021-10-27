Royston Town left with just a point by two of the Southern League's form teams

Published: 9:14 AM October 27, 2021

Rosyton Town's Isaac Galliford playing for England C against Estonia in 2019. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY

Royston Town are now four games without a win after two home games against fellow Southern League Premier Division Central play-off chasers.

Both Coalville Town and Banbury United are the league's top two form teams and finished the week lying second and third in the division.

The Crows did pick up a good 2-2 draw against Coalville on Saturday, one which could have been even better.

After falling behind, goals by Isaac Galliford and Josh Williams gave them a 2-1 lead at the break.

They were pegged back midway through the second half though and manager Steve Castle felt they were hanging on towards the end.

He said: "We gave the boys some praise at half-time but the general message was to keep going.

"However, I felt we stopped doing everything we had done so well in the first half.

"Coalville showed what a good team they were and were the better team in the second half."

Tuesday's visitors were Banbury United and again Royston fell behind and had to claw their way back into the game.

Dan Newton equalised with his first of the season but again they conceded midway through the second period and a third 15 minutes from time sealed the three points for the Puritans.