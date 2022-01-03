Royston Town overcome COVID-19 problem to return to winning ways

Royston Town produced the perfect reaction to the loss at home to Hitchin Town by winning away at Biggleswade Town - made all the more impressive as they did without manager Steve Castle.

The boss was absent as he isolated due to a bout of COVID-19 and it meant Lewis Endacott stepped up from his role as manager of the women's team, guiding the side to a 2-1 victory.

It meant he has managed all four of the club's teams, the U18s and the reserves the other, and he was delighted at the performance, capped by goals from Dan Newton and Matt Bateman.

He said: "We created a lot of opportunities and on another day we could have score more.

"But our out of possession discipline was really good. They created one or two opportunities but overall it was a controlled performance and we did what we needed to get the three points.

"We knew it would be a difficult game on a heavy pitch and we knew everyone would have to work hard.

"These sort of wins are the ones you enjoy the most, where you’ve worked hard and deserved it.

"Every single player impacted the game and played their part in the win, which was an important reaction to get after the Hitchin game."

Castle is expected to be back on the touchline on Saturday when the Crows go to Tamworth.