Royston Town still searching for win after being held by Barwell to a draw

Royston Town missed the chance to close in on the Southern League Premier Division Centrl play-offs again after they were held to a draw at home to Barwell.

The Crows had taken a third-minute lead when Adam Murray headed home a free-kick but they fell behind to a Ben Stephens double, the second in the opening minute of the second half.

However, a penalty from Matt Bateman, after he himself had been brought down, brought Royston level.

Brandon Adams had two good chances to grab a winner but the Leicestershire visitors could have snatched the three points but a thunderous effort rebounded off the crossbar.

It leaves Royston without a win in the league since the 7-1 demolition of St Ives Town on October 9, making it five games now without a win, and they lie eighth in the table, six points of the top five.

Their next game is on Saturday when they host Kingstonian in the FA Trophy. They then go to league leaders Peterborough Sports on Tuesday.