Five-goal hero Brandon Adams says the best is yet to come for Royston Town

Published: 6:25 PM October 9, 2021

Brandon Adams says he definitely bagged five for Royston Town in their 7-1 win over St Ives. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town's win on the road at St Ives Town may have been convincing but there was still one uncertainty hanging over the Crows camp at the end - did Brandon Adams score four or five?

Matt Bateman was adamant that it was only four and that his effort had bounced over the line before coming out.

But like all good strikers, Adams made sure it was over the line and he was in no doubt what the answer to the question was.

"It was five," he said with a broad beam. "To be fair I didn’t see if it went in or not, I just saw it in front of goal so I’ve run in and hit it.

"I asked the linesman and he gave it to me so I’ll take it."

The 7-1 win was yet another step in the right direction for the Crows, making it four league wins on the bounce and five in six undefeated Southern League outings.

Bateman definitely got one of them and Harry Draper, his first for the club, was the other scorer.

Adams though believes there is still plenty more to come.

He said: "Our warm-ups haven’t been the best in recent weeks and we always say that if our warm-ups are poor then we’ll take it into the game.

"But we had a good warm-up and took that into the game.

"We were happy enough with 2-0 at half-time but even then we said we weren’t performing to our best.

"I suppose that is a positive that we’re 2-0 up away from home and we’re still not at our best.

"But we came out early in the second half, got a couple of goals and went on leaps and bounds.

"We started the season very slow but we knew we had the squad, we just needed to fine tune a few things.

"Going out of the FA Cup wasn’t the best but since then we have just tried on doing the right things and doing the basics.

"We knew the quality would come and in recent weeks it has.

"We still know we haven’t hit our heights though so we’ll take the fact we’ve won six of the last seven [including the Southern League Cup].

"There’s plenty of positives to take and plenty to look forward too."