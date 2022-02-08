Hunt for consistency running out of time at Royston despite dramatic draw

Royston Town manager Steve Castle is still looking for more consistency from his players. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Steve Castle was delighted with Royston Town's comeback in their latest Southern League Premier Division Central match at but he admits time is running out on their play-off hopes.

They were trailing 2-0 at Needham Market when the clock moved into the 88th minute.

However, Finlay Titchmarsh pulled one back and then two minutes into stoppage time Brandon Adams salvaged a 2-2 draw.

It leaves the Crows in eighth and eight points behind Alvechurch in the final play-off position.

And with just 10 games to play, Castle knows they need to start stringing good 90-minute performances together.

Speaking on the club website he said: "Just when you think you’ve seen everything that football can bring, it suddenly surprises you and this match certainly came into that category.

"From our part I felt that yet again our play was sporadic at best, our final pass, cross or shot was not quite as accurate as it should be. Frustrating for all concerned but especially the players themselves.

"I know that I’ve said it before and at the risk of sounding like a broken record we have to just keep going. We need to keep believing.

"These players are all good footballers but right now they seem low on confidence.

"When this happens, players tend to overthink their play, sometimes taking too long to make their minds up on what they are doing.

"My solution, and it’s much easier said than done, is to play what you see. Keep the play simple.

"That message is vital. Cut out the elaborate football, move the ball about and when we are in a good area to play such as the final third then we need to produce, be it a shot, a pass or a cross.

"We’ve had to shake things up, hopefully, that will bring a response but ultimately the boys need to collectively come together and do it themselves.

"As I’ve said previously we have done it in spells this year but never for a prolonged period of time.

"They are all good footballers but we need quick, decisive play over the coming months."

The first chance to respond is on Saturday when Royston host third-from-bottom Lowestoft Town at Garden Walk.