Royston Town's recipe for success a work in progress but better signs for the boss against Alvechurch

Published: 4:16 PM September 14, 2021

On-loan Stevenage striker Harry Draper went close for Royston Town in their 0-0 draw with Alvechurch. - Credit: DANNY LOO

A draw at home to Alvechurch came after a much better performance from Royston Town but manager Steve Castle just wants them to add a bit more calmness to their play and sprinkle in a dash of quality.

The result made it four points from the last two Southern League Premier Division Central matches, both without conceding a goal, but the improvement comes from their horror show in the FA Cup where they were beaten by Mildenhall Town from two divisions below.

And while the game against the Church wasn't the resounding victory they wanted, there was at least an intent to do better.

Speaking on the club's website Castle said: "I felt our first-half display was good but without the crucial end product.

"After half-time we tried to force the play a bit and perhaps that made us go a bit more direct which then became a bit too predictable.

"I do feel that a team of our status has to go to try and win games. Whether at home or away you will always find us wanting to take all three points in matches.

"However, forcing it just doesn’t work and Saturday was one of those days. It definitely wasn’t for a lack of effort but that essential element of quality just wasn’t quite there.

"It was a step forward though and I felt that the boys had the endeavour. The key thing now is that we can keep taking those steps forward."

There was a looping header from Adam Murray and a stinging Spyros Mentis drive while a James Brighton cross was met by a firm Harry Draper header.

That was saved by keeper Daniel Jezeph and he was alert to stop a close-range Isaac Galliford header, to ensure the sides remained level at the break.

The second period was quieter with the only real effort from Matt Bateman, but the boss had a special word for one of his young Crows, 18-year-old Makai Murray.

Castle said: "He’s a young man who has joined us recently and is coming into the fold. He, along with Freddie Brown are two lads that could have very bright futures in the game.

"They may have to be patient at times but their progress, even in this early stage, is very encouraging."