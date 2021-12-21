Cambs County League reaches Christmas break with games surviving postponements

The Cambs County League has reached its Christmas break. - Credit: CATHERINE IVILL/PA

The Cambs County League shutdown for their Christmas break with a good number of games surviving the COVID-19 precautions.

Foxton were one of those without a game and they could only watch as Great Shelford extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division to four points with a 4-1 home win against Witchford 96.

Bassingbourn are also second in Division Senior A after their game at Brampton was called off.

Their deficit to leaders Newmarket Town Res remains at two points though after they too were left idle by the postponement of their home match with Milton.

Orwell sit third after a surprise 1-0 loss at Hundon.

Melbourn are top of Division One A at Christmas after a 2-1 win away to Mott MacDonald. They are six points clear of Great Shelford Res.

Steeple Morden fell to a 6-2 loss at home to West Wratting Res, Alex Pepper and Sam Hale getting their goals.

Orwell Res stretched their lead at the top of Division Three A with a 3-0 success at Clare Town Res, keeping their unbeaten record intact.