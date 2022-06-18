Royston Town happy to be a breeding ground if it helps their own progression

Royston Town manager says the loss of two of their young talents is proof that the club are doing things the right way.

The Southern League Premier Division South side will head into the new season without Brandon Adams and Devonte Aransibia, both of whom have moved up to the National League South with Cheshunt and Chelmsford City.

They aren't the first though to make the leap up the pyramid in recent years with Joe Newton, Joe Castiglione and Gus Scott-Morris among those to have excelled.

And manager Steve Castle thinks that the club being a breeding ground for talented players can be of help to them all.

Speaking on the club's website, he said: "As a manager, it’s never easy seeing your players move on but all of those that have moved on to pastures new go with the very best wishes of everyone at the club and we sincerely hope that they go on and achieve great things in the game.

"As a management team, our aim is always to do what’s best for Royston Town in the first place.

"We will always look to bring in players that have the potential to play at higher levels. This benefits both the status of the club and the players involved.

"We as a club hold aspirations of competing at step two and we’re very confident in what we do so if we all do well, then we all benefit.

"Our approach and its results, are clearly sending out a strong message, that this is a club that generates success and is one that is able to develop and improve players who are looking to forge a career in the game."

The club say signing of players is in hand with details only being announced when "all relevant paperwork is completed and signed".

Royston have confirmed their pre-season fixtures though.

They begin on July 9 away to Hertford Town with a trip to Welwyn Garden City three days later.

Ware and St Neots Town are visited on July 16 and July 19 before two games at Garden Walk, against Potters Bar Town (July 23) and Peterborough Sports (July 26).

They then finish away to Aveley on July 30 and Walthamstow on August 2 before the first league of the year on August 6.