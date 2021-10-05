Run of victories lifts the 'dark cloud' at Royston Town

Published: 11:07 PM October 5, 2021

Isaac Galliford scored both goals for Royston Town in the win over Nuneaton Borough. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Four wins in a little over a week has lifted "a dark cloud" at Royston Town and put them back on track to fulfil their goals according to manager Steve Castle.

The latest in the league was a 2-0 success at Garden Walk against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday and comes off the back of road wins at Bromsgrove Sporting and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

It also made it five league games without a loss, lifting them up to fifth in the Southern League Premier Division Central table, and has banished memories of the slow start and shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of minnows Mildenhall Town.

The fourth then arrived in midweek as Needham Market were beaten 4-2 in the Southern League Cup.

"It’s a great achievement," said the boss on the club's website after the Nuneaton win, "and within the space of a week we have boosted our league aspirations greatly.

"With us going out of the FA Cup early, there was a dark cloud over our start to the season.

"I wouldn’t say that it has been totally lifted but getting on a winning run as we have is making everything a bit more positive at last.

"I think you can see that the quality is coming. The goals we have scored recently are clear evidence of that but we must reproduce this level of quality more often.

"This is not an unhappy manager talking but one that knows just what level and depth of talent that we have at the club.

"If if we can keep reproducing this level of quality then we could have a successful season."

But while the positive vibes are shining through, Castle is determined to keep the players' feet firmly on terra firma.

He said: "The season is a long journey that we have to take week by week.

"I’ve been in football long enough to know there will be ups and downs along the journey but if the boys keep the faith and work hard then the ups should outweigh the downs."

One final positive for the Crows though was the inclusion of Ronnie Henry as an unused substitute and Castle is confident the Stevenage legend can do a job for the club.

He said: "I know that he’s been incredibly frustrated to have missed games with his injuries and he is desperate to join our cause.

"He will be a big asset and make us all better."