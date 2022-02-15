Wet stuff halts Royston Town's cup final dreams but league form returns in style against Lowestoft

Isaac Galliford struck twice for Royston Town in their win over Lowestoft Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Royston Town's hopes of reaching the first of two potential cup finals were shelved temporarily after their Southern League Cup tie at home to Rushall Olympic was postponed.

The semi-final clash at Garden Walk was an early victim of the persistent rain that fell in Hertfordshire on Tuesday and a rearranged date is yet to be finalised.

The Crows are also in the last four of the Herts Senior Challenge Cup and will play away at the winner of Hadley and Ware, another game affected by a waterlogged pitch.

Saturday had seen Royston record a first win in the Southern League Premier Division Central since New Year's Day.

They did it in style too, beating Lowestoft Town 4-0 with two goals from Isaac Galliford and one each from Matt Bateman and Brandon Adams.

It was three points that was met with sheer delight by manager Steve Castle.

Speaking on the club's website he said: "It’s been a while since we have won a game as emphatically as we did on Saturday and, boy, it feels good.

"The players seemed to start fresh and bright and were on the front foot from the get-go. This attitude really paid off for us and we created a number of good opportunities early on.

"Before the game, as on a number of times previously this season, our selection of players didn’t run as smooth as we would have wished. James Brighton failed a fitness test before the game but thankfully Carl Mensah passed one.

"Add in our current suspensions and pre-existing injuries and we were really looking depleted.

"However, the boys who did make the line-up did us proud and got the result we needed."

The Crows sit eighth in the table after the midweek games, eight points behind AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the final play-off position and with nine games of the season remaining.

They head to third-placed Coalville Town on Saturday.