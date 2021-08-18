Positive and unbeaten start for Crows has boss more than content

Published: 8:44 AM August 18, 2021

Spyros Mentis scored the first goal of the new season for Royston Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Royston Town manager Steve Castle was left very content after an unbeaten start to the new league season.

They followed up a comprehensive home win on Saturday, beating Tamworth 3-0, with a 1-1 draw away to Leiston, who had the best start of the entire division on day one with a 4-0 success at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Saturday's win for Royston came off the back of a dominant second-half performance.

They started the period on the front foot and were duly rewarded with Spyros Mentis's deft flick from a Scott Bridges corner putting them in front.

Bridges supplied the second from another set-piece, a free-kick this time awarded after a foul by Tom Ward which brought a second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.

Brandon Adams was on the end of it and the game was wrapped up 11 minutes from time with a debut goal for Freddie Brown.

The Crows even had the joy of a penalty save late on, Jon Welch turning away Ryan Beswick's spot-kick.

They took an early lead in Tuesday's trip to the Suffolk coast, Adam Murray heading home, but were pegged back on 30 minutes as the pair ended a thrilling game all square.

It leaves the Crows fourth in the fledgling Southern League Premier Division Central table and the boss positive about their performances so far.

Speaking on the club's website, Castle said: "It’s always nice to get the season off to a good start.

"Some say Saturday was only three points and I agree but the way the players went about the game was so positive.

"The first half was a pretty cagey affair and, in fairness to Tamworth. they had a penalty appeal that I feared might go in their favour.

"It didn’t and maybe that was the slice of luck we needed to really push on in the second half.

"To nobody’s surprise at all, we got ourselves in front and from then on we never really looked back.

"Yes, the sending off of their centre back helped but Tamworth were still a tough opponent.

"Late on in the game they got, what I and many others thought was, a dubious penalty but up stepped Joe Welch to confirm a fantastic day for us by saving it and maintaining a precious clean sheet."