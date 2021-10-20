News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Crows to take defeats on the chin after unbeaten run comes to a frustrating end

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:25 AM October 20, 2021   
Scott Bridges got Royston Town's only goal against Stourbridge.

Scott Bridges got Royston Town's only goal against Stourbridge.

Royston Town's run of victories is most definitely over - after two successive losses in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Both came late on. Saturday's 2-1 reverse at home to Stourbridge was settled five minutes from time while Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Lowestoft Town was settled by Sam Johnson's goal on 81 minutes.

It ended a sequence of four straight wins and six games without defeat and manager Steve Castle will be looking to make sure this isn't the start of a new and more unwanted run of results.

Speaking on the club's website after Saturday's defeat he had resigned himself to the fact that it had to happen at some point.

He said: "After our great result against St Ives [won 7-1], we came back to earth with a thump.

"At the end of the day we must look at ourselves and realise that our performance wasn’t good enough.

"That summarisation is harsh but I will follow it up by saying that over the last 2 months we have turned things around considerably and have at times really impressed.

"We have got ourselves back into things in the league with some great results so the performance and result were frustrating but that’s football."

Scott Bridges got their goal against Stourbridge, and also hit the bar in the last minute at Lowestoft, but there was a disappointing injury to top scorer Brandon Adams, a second blow for the striker after his five-goal haul against St Ives was reduced to four.

Castle said: "After him going to the hospital to have it checked out we’ve discovered that there are no broken bones but rather a ligament injury.

"Although not good this is obviously a better outcome than a fracture of any kind.

"Saturday was a reminder that with football we can never take anything for granted. We’ve had some great days and nights recently but it wasn’t to be.

"I do believe that’s why football is what it is, unpredictable, but that’s one of the reasons we all love it.

"And as Dan Brathwaite said afterwards, 'don’t get too low after a loss but also don’t get too high after a win'.

"Wise words."

The Crows are back at Garden Walk on Saturday against second-placed Coalville Town.

