Inconsistency rears its ugly head again as Crows are downed at Tamworth

Royston Town horrendously inconsistent season continued with a disappointing defeat at Tamworth.

The 2-0 loss at the Lamb Ground means that while the Crows have won three of the last six Southern League Premier Division Central games, this was also their third defeat in that period.

The lack of points was made all the more frustrating by the fact this was Tamworth's first win in nine and went some way to easing their rapidly-growing relegation fears.

Neither side created too much in the way of clear-cut chances in a scrappy game but the hosts got their noses in front just before when a left-wing cross from Jack Concannon was glanced home by Bilal Yafai.

It became two seven minutes after the restart, Royston unable to get a good enough clearance on a cross and debutant Nyal Bell, on-loan from Kidderminster Harriers, lashed the rebound into the roof of the net.

The Crows remain seventh in the table, six points behind Alvechurch in the final play-off position.

There was better news on Tuesday night as Royston reached the last four of the Southern League Challenge Cup with a 2-0 win away to Walton Casuals.

A free-kick from the right on the stroke of half-time brought the first goal, Matt Bateman glancing his header across the keeper and in, and the same player clinched the victory with eight minutes to go as he got on the end of Dan Newton's ball forward.

Rushall Olympic have joined Royston in the semi-final after a 3-2 win at Banbury United. The other two ties have yet to be played.

There was one piece of transfer news over the Christmas period as the Crows confirmed that long-serving midfielder Scott Bridges had departed for Northern Premier League Division One Midlands side Cambridge City "due to football and personal reasons".

Speaking on the club's website, manager Steve Castle said: “Scott was and is a tremendous footballer. He was one of my first signings at Royston Town and has played a massive part in the progression that the club has made in recent years.

"Everyone wishes Scott all the best with his new football venture.”

Bridges made his debut for City in a 2-1 win over Soham Town Rangers on New Year's Day.