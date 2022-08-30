Win eases the disappointment of two points dropped for Royston Town

Matt Bateman scored for Royston Town against both Stourbridge and Bedford Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town put the huge disappointment of two points dropped on Saturday as they got back to winning ways at Bedford Town.

They won 2-0 at The New Eyrie on bank holiday Monday, Matt Bateman and Adam Murray getting the goals as they shot back up the Southern League Premier Division Central table, moving up to eighth with two wins and three draws.

The third of the three back-to-back draws was against Stourbridge at Garden Walk although it really should have returned all three points.

The Crows had got themselves 3-1 in front on 61 minutes thanks to goals from Jarid Robson, Bateman and Kian Harness and with time running out, they were closing in on victory.

However, Gregory Mills pulled one back on 87 minutes and 60 seconds later Stourbridge were level, Joel Kettle with the equaliser.

Manager Steve Castle could not hide his disappointment at the turn of events.

Speaking on the club website, he said: "It was a game where we certainly didn’t play to our best but after being in the lead a couple of times then it’s really a case of losing two points rather than gaining one.

"The quality of our goals alone probably gave us the edge.

"Jarid's was a brilliant header and the second was a penalty, nicely put away by Matt Bateman.

"The best, however, was our last, a fantastic debut goal by Kian.

"He started the move himself with a good turn in the middle of the park before laying it out to Jarid who put in a brilliant cross.

"Kian didn’t rest on the turn and pass but got himself into the penalty area and made sure he got his head on the cross.

"I was really pleased with the goals but obviously there was a downside to the proceedings.

"I didn’t feel that Stourbridge were a particular threat but they did keep pushing and our defensive frailties come to the fore.

"It's no doubt frustrating but I suppose we could look at the amount of experience we had missing and this could have been the reason we didn’t see the game out.

"Hopefully for the young ones this was a vital lesson learned and if nothing else if they learn to manage the game and keep the ball."