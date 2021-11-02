News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Crows find the consistency in FA Trophy win to delight boss Steve Castle

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:08 PM November 2, 2021
Matt Bateman was on target for Royston Town in the FA Trophy.

Matt Bateman was on target for Royston Town in the FA Trophy. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town manager Steve Castle said the win over Stratford Town in the FA Trophy was worth much more than passage into the first round.

Goals from Matt Bateman and Harry Draper gave the Crows a 2-1 win and set up a home tie with Isthmian League Premier Division high flyers Kingstonian.

Speaking on the club's website, Castle said: "The last few weeks have been tough. We’ve had a lot of travelling midweek which is always a killer and faced some very good opposition.

"At times, we have more than matched our opponents but only for about 20 minutes, or possibly 35, 40 at a time but never for the duration of a 90-minute game.

"What I do know is that the players worked their socks off on Saturday to achieve the result. Our performance levels throughout the game were high and I feel that the consistency that we are looking for was much more evident."

Football
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sally Marchant was travelling towards Baldock from Royston on the A505 when she met another vehicle facing the wrong way

Make the A505 Safer | Updated

A505 driver escapes without serious injury after head-on crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The crash involving a pedestrian and a guided busway bus happened on October 26 near Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge.

Cambs Live

Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Upwell Post Office public meeting

Melbourn Post Office reopens in new location

Anne Suslak and Bianca Wild

Logo Icon
police stock

Drug dealer caught after being pulled over for using phone on A505

Court reporter

Logo Icon