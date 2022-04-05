A special week for Royston Town delights boss Steve Castle

Royston Town manager Steve Castle was still basking in the glow of their Southern League Cup final triumph over Taunton Town - even if one of the results following it did soften the mood slightly.

The Crows couldn't follow up the euphoria of an amazing night at Garden Walk as they lost 2-1 at home to Peterborough Sports in the Southern League Premier Division Central on Saturday, Adam Murray scoring a late goal in that one, but Tuesday's fare at another play-off chasing side, Coalville Town, was much more like it.

They won that one 3-2 with Murray on target again as well as an own goal and one from Devonte Aransibia.

It leaves them in eighth position with four games to go and while Castle will want a strong end to the season, he was keen to reflect on a tumultuous week for the club.

Speaking on the club website after the loss to Peterborough, the boss said: "What a week.

"Unfortunately, by losing to Peterborough Sports on Saturday, we couldn’t finish it off in the way we wanted but Tuesday night [in the Southern League Cup final] really was a bit special. The crowd, the atmosphere, the score but most of all the feeling of togetherness it brought to us all.

"To get 1,335 supporters there on a midweek night, a new attendance record for Garden Walk, was amazing. The number of young fans we had there on a school night was amazing and I hope that everyone fully enjoyed it. It looked like they were having fun.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the club who was involved in making the night such a memorable occasion for so many. The amount of work carried out by predominantly volunteers that goes on behind the scenes at a non-league club is not always recognised.

"Saturday’s result does bring the mood down slightly but hopefully not too much. For anyone who wasn’t there, the facts are that they had four good scoring opportunities and we had eight.

"Sports are not a better team than us but they were much more clinical which is disappointing from our view. This is definitely something we have to look at going forward.

"I suppose we can’t have everything going our way."

Royston are back at home on Saturday when they host Stratford Town.