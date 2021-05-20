News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston touch rugby team host major four-way tournament

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:39 AM May 20, 2021   
Royston touch rugby team score

Royston score a try during their touch rugby tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Some senior teams may be playing adapted games but the 15-a-side game is not the only form of rugby being played at the minute - with Royston the hosts of a prestigious touch tournament.

Royston touch rugby team in at their tournament.

Royston touch rugby team in at their tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Touch rugby is open to all ages, genders and abilities and the event on Therfield Heath was part of the Midlands Tigers regional trials.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Joining the hosts were squads from Bedford, Hitchin and St Albans with proceeding s being overseen by England Touch women's player Vicky Franks and Ben Powell, England Touch high performance director.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

After a round-robin group stage the top played off for the title with Bedford taking the honours courtesy of a 6-2 victory over St Albans.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

For Royston it was the younger players who were the stars of the day with tries from Ethan Mcgillivray and Jamie Smith, two each, and one for Aurelian Turlais and Ollie Habergham.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament.

Royston touch rugby team in action in their tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Skipper Hugh Murfitt also scored with a touch of flare, diving over the line, before Kieran Montefiore rounded off a team effort with a score.

Royston touch rugby team hosted a major four-way tournament.

Royston touch rugby team hosted a major four-way tournament. - Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY

The Royston touch team train on a Wednesday night from 7.15pm at the Heath. They are an inclusive side for players aged 13 and over and regardless of gender, fitness or experience.

