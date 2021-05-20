Royston touch rugby team host major four-way tournament
- Credit: ALAN LINSDELL PHOTOGRAPHY
Some senior teams may be playing adapted games but the 15-a-side game is not the only form of rugby being played at the minute - with Royston the hosts of a prestigious touch tournament.
Touch rugby is open to all ages, genders and abilities and the event on Therfield Heath was part of the Midlands Tigers regional trials.
Joining the hosts were squads from Bedford, Hitchin and St Albans with proceeding s being overseen by England Touch women's player Vicky Franks and Ben Powell, England Touch high performance director.
After a round-robin group stage the top played off for the title with Bedford taking the honours courtesy of a 6-2 victory over St Albans.
For Royston it was the younger players who were the stars of the day with tries from Ethan Mcgillivray and Jamie Smith, two each, and one for Aurelian Turlais and Ollie Habergham.
Skipper Hugh Murfitt also scored with a touch of flare, diving over the line, before Kieran Montefiore rounded off a team effort with a score.
The Royston touch team train on a Wednesday night from 7.15pm at the Heath. They are an inclusive side for players aged 13 and over and regardless of gender, fitness or experience.
Most Read
- 1 New mayor takes chain of office 'at pivotal time' for Royston
- 2 Golf club brews up collaboration with coffee firm as lockdown eases
- 3 'How can vulnerable people be treated so unfairly?'- family's despair at specialist centre closure
- 4 MP calls for illegal parking clamp-down, as council makes civil enforcement plans
- 5 Healthy Hub distributes activity packs to children for May half term
- 6 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station in June
- 7 Eight-year-old tap dancer to raise money in memory of grandpa
- 8 £170k a year chief executive retires from two councils
- 9 Thousands to get third dose of Covid vaccine in clinical trial
- 10 Woman dies after being hit by lorry