Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Busy afternoon at Royston Tennis Club as new league season gets under way

PUBLISHED: 17:26 29 April 2019

Royston Tennis Club's first team (Debbie Dunford, Claire Crafter, Pru Burton and Helen Carnaghan) took on the club's seconds (Sue Addison, Annabel Barrett, Kath Betts & Christine Knight).

Royston Tennis Club's first team (Debbie Dunford, Claire Crafter, Pru Burton and Helen Carnaghan) took on the club's seconds (Sue Addison, Annabel Barrett, Kath Betts & Christine Knight).

Archant

Royston Tennis Club had a busy start to the new Dunlop Cambs LTA Summer League season with three games taking place.

The big one was a clash between the ladies first and second teams with the sides both in Division Two this year.

And despite the firsts winning 8-0 the match itself was much closer with well over eighty per cent of the games going to deuce.

Both sides celebrated this first very enjoyable outing with a glass of wine after the match.

You may also want to watch:

The second game at the Therfield Heath-based club saw the men's second team take on Cambridge 4ths in Division Two.

And after a long four-hour match Royston came out with a 5-3 win in sets.

The final game of the afternoon was the first outing for the men's fourths, a very close match in Division Seven against Chatteris that ended in a draw.

This season the club has a full programme of matches comprising mini (U10s) and juniors playing in the LTA Hertfordshire League and four adult ladies' teams, five men's teams and four mixed in the Cambridgeshire Summer League.

And for the first time this year there will be one team each of ladies, men and mixed in the Super Senior over 60s Cambs League. For all details of club activity and membership go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/RoystonTennisClub

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Bestselling authors, historians and much more at Wimpole History Festival

TV presenter and historian Lucy Worsley will return to the Wimpole History Festival, which also features Philip Ardagh. Picture: Phil Mynott

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Bestselling authors, historians and much more at Wimpole History Festival

TV presenter and historian Lucy Worsley will return to the Wimpole History Festival, which also features Philip Ardagh. Picture: Phil Mynott

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Busy afternoon at Royston Tennis Club as new league season gets under way

Royston Tennis Club's first team (Debbie Dunford, Claire Crafter, Pru Burton and Helen Carnaghan) took on the club's seconds (Sue Addison, Annabel Barrett, Kath Betts & Christine Knight).

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Garden House Hospice Bridges of London set to return

Garden House Hospice Care will run the its Bridges of London fundraiser next week. Picture: Pixabay

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD

Bestselling authors, historians and much more at Wimpole History Festival

TV presenter and historian Lucy Worsley will return to the Wimpole History Festival, which also features Philip Ardagh. Picture: Phil Mynott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists