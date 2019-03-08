Busy afternoon at Royston Tennis Club as new league season gets under way

Royston Tennis Club's first team (Debbie Dunford, Claire Crafter, Pru Burton and Helen Carnaghan) took on the club's seconds (Sue Addison, Annabel Barrett, Kath Betts & Christine Knight). Archant

Royston Tennis Club had a busy start to the new Dunlop Cambs LTA Summer League season with three games taking place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The big one was a clash between the ladies first and second teams with the sides both in Division Two this year.

And despite the firsts winning 8-0 the match itself was much closer with well over eighty per cent of the games going to deuce.

Both sides celebrated this first very enjoyable outing with a glass of wine after the match.

You may also want to watch:

The second game at the Therfield Heath-based club saw the men's second team take on Cambridge 4ths in Division Two.

And after a long four-hour match Royston came out with a 5-3 win in sets.

The final game of the afternoon was the first outing for the men's fourths, a very close match in Division Seven against Chatteris that ended in a draw.

This season the club has a full programme of matches comprising mini (U10s) and juniors playing in the LTA Hertfordshire League and four adult ladies' teams, five men's teams and four mixed in the Cambridgeshire Summer League.

And for the first time this year there will be one team each of ladies, men and mixed in the Super Senior over 60s Cambs League. For all details of club activity and membership go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/RoystonTennisClub