Advanced search

Olympic dream alive as Royston’s Jonathan Adams selected in the British Swimming World Class Programme

PUBLISHED: 09:11 12 October 2020

Royston’s Jonathan Adams has been included in the British Swimming squad for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: JONO ADAMS

Royston’s Jonathan Adams has been included in the British Swimming squad for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: JONO ADAMS

Archant

A swimmer from Royston has taken another step on the path towards the Olympics.

Royston’s Jonathan Adams has been included in the British Swimming squad for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: JONO ADAMSRoyston’s Jonathan Adams has been included in the British Swimming squad for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: JONO ADAMS

Jonathan Adam has been included in the 53-strong British Swimming World Class Programme for the 2020-2021 season – a year that includes the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The backstroke specialist, who began his career at his home town Royston Swimming Club, will now receive programme opportunities and targeted support from UK Sport.

Royston’s acting head coach Alice Barnes said: “We’re so proud to see Jono on this list. He started with us when he was nine-years-old and spent his formative swim years being coached by Jeremy Latham and Joshua White and racing for in the Herts Swimming League”.

Paul Dunstan, manager of Royston Leisure Centre, added: “Jono still uses the public lanes when he is back from university and we are delighted to have supported his journey so far”.

For more details on Royston Swimming Club and to join email Secretary@roystonswimmingclub.org.uk or go to www.roystonswimmingclub.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

More than 10,000 Herts residents want higher fines for law breaking drivers

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Royston solicitor runs distance from Cardiff to Warsaw for Marie Curie

Royston solicitor Letty Gleister and her friend Laura (right) ran the equivaent of Cardiff to Warsaw to raise money for Marie Curie. Picture: Tees Law

Olympic dream alive as Royston’s Jonathan Adams selected in the British Swimming World Class Programme

Royston’s Jonathan Adams has been included in the British Swimming squad for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: JONO ADAMS

How the Royston Crow showed community coming together during the coronavirus crisis

Samantha Hanks, Rachel Haynes, Liam Mason, Kate Beed, Julie Lye, Julia Bradley, Dave Carter, Clare Swarbrick and Alex Prosser-Snelling from the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook group. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

‘Frustrated’ chairman questions delay into inquiry looking at farm tenancy awarded to deputy council leader

County councillors await publication of audit report into awarding of tenancy of council owned Manor Farm, Girton, to deputy leader Cllr Roger Hickford.