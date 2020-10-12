Olympic dream alive as Royston’s Jonathan Adams selected in the British Swimming World Class Programme

Royston’s Jonathan Adams has been included in the British Swimming squad for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: JONO ADAMS Archant

A swimmer from Royston has taken another step on the path towards the Olympics.

Jonathan Adam has been included in the 53-strong British Swimming World Class Programme for the 2020-2021 season – a year that includes the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The backstroke specialist, who began his career at his home town Royston Swimming Club, will now receive programme opportunities and targeted support from UK Sport.

Royston’s acting head coach Alice Barnes said: “We’re so proud to see Jono on this list. He started with us when he was nine-years-old and spent his formative swim years being coached by Jeremy Latham and Joshua White and racing for in the Herts Swimming League”.

Paul Dunstan, manager of Royston Leisure Centre, added: “Jono still uses the public lanes when he is back from university and we are delighted to have supported his journey so far”.

For more details on Royston Swimming Club and to join email Secretary@roystonswimmingclub.org.uk or go to www.roystonswimmingclub.co.uk