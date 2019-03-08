Royston youngsters enjoy an unforgettable experience as they train at Twickenham

Royston Rugby Club's youngsters got to take part in an England Rugby training day at Twickenham. Archant

Royston Rugby Club juniors had a day they will likely never forget as they played at Twickenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Quilter Kids First training day saw the Common-based club as one of the eight sides across the country to be invited to England Rugby HQ in recognition of the fact they go above and beyond to put kids first.

The clubs and schools have all excelled in creating a great rugby environment, up-skilling coaches, increasing participation and growing the female game from the U7 to U13 age levels.

In total over 130 excited young players took part and were joined by former England Internationals David Flatman, Ugo Monye, Danielle Waterman and Lewis Moody who were lending their support to the coaches and passing on their tips to the next generation.

Royston's mini and youth Chairman Niall Tallis said: "It has been a fantastic opportunity for the kids to play on the pitch where their heroes compete.

"As a grass roots club, it's important for the kids to dream that one day they may be able to compete in this arena but it's more important that this inspires them to spend a life involved in rugby, sharing their passion with others while also making new friends and having a great time."

All the children were taken on the journey experienced by each England player on international day.

They walked into the stadium through the famous Rose and Poppy Gates, before entering the changing room to receive a rousing team talk from Moody.

From they ran out through the tunnel and onto the pitch to the cheers of friends and family before lining up in front of the crowd to sing the national anthem at the top of their voices.

After all the excitement it was time for the main part of the day, as the young players took part in a training session on the famous pitch, before heading up to the royal box to receive a medal.

Former England winger Monye, said: "I still remember the first time I ran out onto the Twickenham pitch, it's not something you forget in a hurry.

"It's fantastic to see so many young players enjoying their rugby. It's a credit to all the clubs and schools who take the Kids First approach to make the game fun and therefore keep players longer."