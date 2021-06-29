News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Runners tackling Lands End to John O'Groats for charity

Anne Suslak

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:52 PM June 29, 2021   
Royston Runners Grant Stefan Chapman and Liam Butler are running from Lands End to John O'Groats

Two members of Royston Runners are taking on the challenge of running from Lands End to John O'Groats to raise money for charity.

Men's captain Liam Butler and coach Grant Stefan Chapman will start the run on Saturday, July 24 and aim to cover 1,100 miles and 90,000 feet of ascent over 31 days - averaging 38 miles a day.

Royston Runners Grant Stefan Chapman and Liam Butler are running from Lands End to John O'Groats

The duo, who are being supported by their fellow Royston Runners, have so far raised more than £500 for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Service, which is the club's charity.

Royston Runners Grant Stefan Chapman and Liam Butler are running from Lands End to John O'Groats

Liam said: "We'd be really grateful for any donations to help raise as much awareness and money as possible along the way."

You can track Liam and Grant's progress by using the smart locater app, and logging in with the username 'roystonrunners' and the password 'LEJOG'.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runninglandsendtojohnogroats

Royston Runners Grant Stefan Chapman and Liam Butler are running from Lands End to John O'Groats

