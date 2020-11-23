Eyes down, look in! Royston Runners hold lockdown bingo to boost the morale

Like many other athletics clubs Royston Runners have been forced to retreat back to virtual and solo activities in order to get the running fix but unlike the spring lockdown, this one has involved a twist.

Members of the Heath Sports Centre-based club have been holding a lockdown bingo event, where they are tasked with 15 activities to complete before December 5.

From snapping pictures at local landmarks to taking a seat at Therfield Heath, the challenges vary to motivate members to put their running shoes on and get some fresh air.

Some have even been dressing up to complete these tasks, which may explain sights of famous people and superheroes around the town.

The event, as well as helping to boost the physical and mental health of the club, is also raising money for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, and has so far made over £350.

For more on the club, find them on Facebook or at @roystonrunners on Instagram.