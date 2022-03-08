Royston Runners enjoy memorable and quick day at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Athletes took centre-stage around the streets of Cambridge as the Cambridge Half Marathon returned to its more traditional early-spring date.

And with almost 10,000 runners finishing the flat and fast course, starting and finishing on Midsummer Common and taking in both King's College and Jesus College, there were plenty of good times and tales to tell.

Royston Runners really were out in full force with 78 taking part in the event and plenty more positioning themselves around the route as a cheer squad.

To help the hoped-for quick times, conditions were especially kind with a light but chilled wind, with very welcome spells of warm spring sun made for a fantastic day of running.

And the Royston squad didn't disappoint with at least 14 new PBs counted and the very likely possibility of even more.

A spokesman for the club said: "PB’s are great to get for sure, but what this shows me is the true grit and determination in our members to train and do well for themselves.

"This is not a race for gold medals or points for your club.

"This is you against 13.1 miles or tarmac and proving you’ve got what it takes.

"Of course at the end of the day there are positions and it's great to see the first Royston Runner to cross the line is our very own Crows coach Brian O'Connor finishing comfortably in the top 100.

"A stellar performance and a worthy inspiration for the younger generation.

"But for me the day really does go to the supporters. The friends and family who all came out to cheer us on, give us that boost, shout at the top of their lungs and provide us with the photos to cherish for a lifetime."

Royston Runners, formed in 1985, caters for athletes of all ages and abilities.

They meet twice a week and for further information on the club go to www.roystonrunners.co.uk