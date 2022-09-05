Great start to the season as Royston down Wasps with last-gasp block

Royston opened up the season with a 13-12 win over Wasps. - Credit: RUSS SUTER

Royston began the new rugby season in the best possible way - picking up a 13-12 win over Wasps in the newly restructured Counties Two Herts Middlesex division.

The game started in attritional fashion, with Royston defending stoutly for long periods of the opening exchanges, repelling wave after wave of Wasps attacks.

They did start to grow into the game, and after a couple of half chances, Royston took the lead through the dependable boot of Will Dacey.

Wasps rallied towards of the end of the first half and after some valiant defending in the 22, Royston were unable to stop the Wasps full-back from crashing over at short range to take a 7-3 lead into half time.

Royston came out invigorated in the second half and began to control territory and possession, only lacking the precision and accuracy to take advantage of the numerous line breaks created.

There was a touch of luck in Royston's first try as full back Dacey's clearance kick brushed the hand of an onrushing defender, leaving the Royston players all onside.

Quick thinking from the superb Abdul Alothman to gather the ball led to a two-on-one out wide and the number eight fed the ball inside to fly-half Will Cottrell to run in unchallenged from 40 metres.

Another three points from the boot of Dacey looked to have wrapped up the game with five minutes to go, but Wasps re-gathered straight from the kick off to score underneath the posts, leaving the score at 13-12 with the kick to come.

The Royston players charged at the conversion with impressive speed for the 75th minute and an outstretched hand from captain Ben Ritsema diverted the conversion wide of the posts.

Royston managed to hold on for the last few minutes and kicked the ball out with great relief on the final whistle to get the campaign off to a winning start.

Some though have yet to get going with the hard ground and lack of practice and next Saturday's hosts, Tabard, are one of those.

The other games that were played saw Ealing Trailfinders 1871 beat Finsbury Park 59-31 while London Scottish Lions and Cheshunt drew 19-19.