Royston ready for a brand new and new look rugby union season

Royston Rugby Club have been placed in the new-look and newly named Counties Two Herts Middlesex division. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

New look and newly-named divisions will greet rugby clubs after the RFU undertook the biggest change to the league structure in 30 years.

The new pyramid will see clubs in either national, regional or county leagues with the underlying plan to improve player retention, attract new players and cut down on travelling time.

A new cup competition will round-off the season.

Royston will play in Counties Two Herts Middlesex with plenty of familiar foes and some new ones as well.

They start at their Therfield Heath home on September 3 with the visit of a famous name in the shape of Wasps FC, with the return match on March 11 representing the final game of the campaign.

Their first away match of the year is at Tabard while the last game before Christmas is away to St Albans.

The first game of 2023 is at home to Ealing Trailfinders 1871.

2022-2023 fixtures

Royston RFC - Counties Two Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Wasps FC (h)

Sep 10 - Tabard (a)

Sep 17 - Harrow (h)

Sep 24 - St Albans (h)

Oct 1 - Ealing Trailfinders 1871 (a)

Oct 15 - Hendon (h)

Oct 22 - London Scottish Lions (a)

Oct 29 - Saracens Amateurs (h)

Nov 5 - Cheshunt (a)

Nov 12 - Finsbury Park (h)

Nov 26 - Barnet Elizabethans (a)

Dec 3 - Tabard (h)

Dec 10 - Harrow (a)

Dec 17 - St Albans (a)

Jan 7 - Ealing Trailfinders 1871 (a)

Jan 14 - Hendon (a)

Jan 21 - London Scottish Lions (h)

Jan 28 - Saracens Amateurs (a)

Feb 11 - Cheshunt (h)

Feb 18 - Finsbury Park (a)

Mar 4 - Barnet Elizabethans (h)

Mar 11 - Wasps FC (a)