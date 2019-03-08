Plenty of home success for young and old as Royston host Eastern Region Series

Royston Rockets BMX Club used home-track advantage at the Eastern Region Series to take a number of wins and podiums.

The Burns Road-based team welcomed over 160 riders from across the region to the event while supplying 32 competitors of their own.

In the novice classes Archa Willhurst took first in the eight to 10-year-old class and Oliver Cordina took second in the 11 to 13s.

The main series classes started with a second for Deacon Childs in the U6 race and a victory in the U8s for Ben Millington, two places ahead of team-mate Caiden Birchall-Andersen in third.

The Female nine-10 class saw Annalise Cadman-Carpenter take first place as did Olly Gilkes-Stokes in the nine-years male group.

Elizabeth Bown showed the boys how to ride the track in the male U11 class, beating Dominic Hines into second, and in the male U15 race Joshua Abbott took second.

Not to be outdone by the younger club riders, Richard Townsend was the winner of the Veteran 40-plus class ahead of Ian Gunner in a club one-two.

And Cara Rushforth rounded off a successful day for the club with another win, this time in the ladies cruiser category,

If you want to have a try at BMX racing, the Rockets hold regular open sessions on Saturday afternoons from 2pm while Tuesday evenings alternate between formal coaching sessions and the club's own summer series racing.

The club has a small number of loan bikes and helmets available to hire and our coaches will be on hand to assist and guide you through the first stages of BMX Racing.

Riders must wear long trousers, long sleeved tops and gloves for practice sessions but full race protection will be required for racing.

For details of that or any information you need, go to the club website, www.roystonrockets.co.uk or visit the club on Saturday afternoons or Tuesday evenings.