Royston BMX Club enjoy good times at regional and national events

Royston Rockets BMX Club have had a busy few weeks at both regional and national events.

Regional round six took the club to Peterborough with 26 in attendance and 19 of them making it through to finals.

Eight of them managed to gain podium spots with Alastair North continuing his good season with a win in the U6 race and Dominic Hines claiming the U14 event.

Round seven was at Braintree and 21 Rockets made it through to finals.

Annalise Cadman-Carpenter took a win in the Male 13 race and second in the cruiser 13-14 group, with a win and a second also for Oliver Dwyer.

Stanley Duffy made his regional debut for the club and came first in the B final.

The club host round eight themselves on Sunday.

The national event, rounds seven and eight, were held over two days at Peckham with 13 from the club.

On both days Elizabeth Bown came third in the female 15 as did Josh Izzard in the Male 16-17 group,

Freddie Cadman-Carpenter was second in the Male 16 on day two.