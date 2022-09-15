Royston Rockets BMX enjoy tough racing at national championship

Royston Rockets were at the British BMX Championships in Bournemouth. - Credit: ROYSTON ROCKETS BMX

Royston Rockets BMX Club had a big squad at the British Championships and secured a number of podium places.

Held in Bournemouth, the club had 33 of its members involved with the U12s and cruisers racing first.

Those categories had just over 800 riders racing and the competition was tough.

Ben Millington and Alastair North made the quarter-finals while Cara and Eleni Rushforth as well as Christina Boukouvalas-Loubiere got as far as the semis.

The Cadman-Carpenter siblings both made it to the final race, Freddie placing fifth in the 15-16 cruiser event and Annalise securing third in the 13-16 female cruiser.

The 13 and over groups proved the most successful.

Five Rockets got to the finals with Cara Rushforth seventh in the 30+ female challenge while Billy Irwin was fifth in the masters 30+.

The greatest successes came from Josh Izzard in the 17-18 junior, Elizabeth Bown in the female 15 and Annalise Cadman-Carpenter in the female 13 group, with all three of them finishing second after some frantic racing.

