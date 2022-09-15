News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Royston Rockets BMX enjoy tough racing at national championship

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:00 AM September 15, 2022
Royston Rockets were at the British BMX Championships in Bournemouth.

Royston Rockets were at the British BMX Championships in Bournemouth. - Credit: ROYSTON ROCKETS BMX

Royston Rockets BMX Club had a big squad at the British Championships and secured a number of podium places.

Held in Bournemouth, the club had 33 of its members involved with the U12s and cruisers racing first.

Those categories had just over 800 riders racing and the competition was tough.

Ben Millington and Alastair North made the quarter-finals while Cara and Eleni Rushforth as well as Christina Boukouvalas-Loubiere got as far as the semis.

The Cadman-Carpenter siblings both made it to the final race, Freddie placing fifth in the 15-16 cruiser event and Annalise securing third in the 13-16 female cruiser.

The 13 and over groups proved the most successful.

Five Rockets got to the finals with Cara Rushforth seventh in the 30+ female challenge while Billy Irwin was fifth in the masters 30+.

Most Read

  1. 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  2. 2 7 Hertfordshire locations visited by King Charles III
  3. 3 How to claim a rail ticket refund during the national mourning period
  1. 4 Range Rover and van crash on A505
  2. 5 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
  3. 6 Railway lines 'extremely busy' as the Queen's lying-in-state begins
  4. 7 McDonald's restaurants across country to close for Queen's funeral
  5. 8 IN PICTURES: IWM Duxford pays its respects to the Queen at Battle of Britain Air Show 2022
  6. 9 Tributes paid in memory of the Queen in Royston
  7. 10 Scouts head 'Back to the Future' with open air cinema

The greatest successes came from Josh Izzard in the 17-18 junior, Elizabeth Bown in the female 15 and Annalise Cadman-Carpenter in the female 13 group, with all three of them finishing second after some frantic racing.

For more information on the club go to www.roystonrockets.co.uk

Cycling
Royston News

Don't Miss

Christopher Bennet has been appointed the new head of Melbourn Village College

New head appointed for Melbourn Village College

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The pumping station site at Therfield Heath 

Application refused for borehole kiosks on Therfield Heath

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A Spitfire at The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford.

Heritage

Spitfires, Hurricanes and much more at Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon