Home comforts brings podiums for Royston Rockets at BMX East Regional Championship

Royston Rockets BMX Racing Club's James King won the superclass category at the East Regional Championship. Archant

Royston Rockets BMX Racing Club enjoyed the comforts of their home track as they hosted the BMX East Regional Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In total the club had 35 riders among the 170-strong entry and a number made the podium including Deacon Childs who was second in the U6 and Ben Millington who won the eight-year group.

Olly Gilks-Stokes (U9), Joshua Webb (U10), Dominic Hines (U11) and Freddie Cadman-Carpenter (U13) were all third with Joshua Abbott second in the male U15 category

Elizabeth Bown again showed the boys how to do it, winning the U11 male race, and she was joined on the top step of the podium by Cian Armstrong (U16), Ian Gunner (vets 40+) and James King in the superclass 17-plus group.

For the girls Annalise Cadman-Carpenter was unbeaten all day in the nine-10 class as was Harriet Alexander in the 15-16s.

Cara Rushforth, Jack Hudson and Joshua Clark were the final Rockets on the podium with the club also winning the team award ahead of Braintree.