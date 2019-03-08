Gymnastics: Royston youngsters impress at competition

Royston Gymnasts took part in the Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Leadership Academy competition Archant

Royston Leisure Centre’s gymnastics club competed in the Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Leadership Academy competition recently.

The Marriotts Sports Centre in Stevenage welcomed over 100 gymnasts, from as young as six years old, from five different clubs.

And that included no fewer than 32 from Royston, with most youngsters having their first experience of tournament action.

Eden Southwell, Alice Perkins, Loki Nottingham, Kyloe Allen, Olaana Marinkovic, Poppy Pallant, Alice Parnwell and Maisie Clay were among the trophy winners for Royston.

And coach Alison Fuller said: “I'm so proud of these gymnasts. It was great to see them overcome their nerves and enjoy competing in front of a crowd. Hopefully the experience has helped them all grow in confidence.”

Royston Gymnastics Club also thanked Andrea Allen and Lisa Lavelle from the Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club Leadership Academy for organising the competition and all the gymnasts, judges, helps and parents who helped make it such an enjoyable and successful event.