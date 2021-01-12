Royston Golf Club hole classed as one of the toughest in England

Published: 3:32 PM January 12, 2021

A hole at Royston Golf Club has been named as one of the toughest in England.

The eighth hole at the Therfield Heath club is 366 yards long and par four and following a study done by Golfshake.com, it found itself eighth toughest among 54 across the country.

Thousands of their golfers used their score tracker system to produce the rankings with a minimum of 30 rounds required to count.

It left the eighth with an average score of 5.71, well above it's par four average, and among such luminaries as the 18th at the Belfry, a famous venue of the Ryder Cup.

The course is currently closed due to the latest lockdown and will remain so until further notice.

However, work continues behind the scenes with the green staff carrying out necessary maintenance work on the course and refurbishing the main bar with new carpets and curtains, purchased from the community, among other improvements.

This is possible thanks to very generous donations by anonymous donors which the club say they are "incredibly grateful for".