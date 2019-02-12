Royston Golf Club sparkles in spring-like sunshine as members produce fine scores
PUBLISHED: 11:50 19 February 2019
Archant
After snow and gale-force winds spring-like sunshine had Royston Golf Club looking perfect for the weekend club matches.
In the men’s medal on Saturday, Phil Martin came first with a nett 69 on count back from Simon Clark and Helen Steverson took the honours for the ladies with a nett 75 ahead of Sue Bidwell.
There had been more fine scoring a day earlier as Alan Saunders won with 40 points on count back from Dave Rowell.
Mark Crowley also scored 40 points in the Thursday roll-up ahead of Chris Kivotos on 37 and Ray Boddy was first in the Wednesday midweek competition with 37 on count back from Alan Hootton.
The ladies celebrated Valentine’s Day with a competition with chocolates and roses to be won on each hole. Libby Toby and Steph Denton were the outright winners.
Finally, Leila Sharafenko, one of Royston’s most recent and new-to-golf members, scored 38 points in the ladies roll-up on Tuesday.