Royston Golf Club sparkles in spring-like sunshine as members produce fine scores

Libby Toby and Steph Denton with their cupid prizes as overall winners of Royston Golf Club's Valentine's Day competition. Archant

After snow and gale-force winds spring-like sunshine had Royston Golf Club looking perfect for the weekend club matches.

In the men’s medal on Saturday, Phil Martin came first with a nett 69 on count back from Simon Clark and Helen Steverson took the honours for the ladies with a nett 75 ahead of Sue Bidwell.

There had been more fine scoring a day earlier as Alan Saunders won with 40 points on count back from Dave Rowell.

Mark Crowley also scored 40 points in the Thursday roll-up ahead of Chris Kivotos on 37 and Ray Boddy was first in the Wednesday midweek competition with 37 on count back from Alan Hootton.

The ladies celebrated Valentine’s Day with a competition with chocolates and roses to be won on each hole. Libby Toby and Steph Denton were the outright winners.

Finally, Leila Sharafenko, one of Royston’s most recent and new-to-golf members, scored 38 points in the ladies roll-up on Tuesday.