Royston Golf Club sparkles in spring-like sunshine as members produce fine scores

PUBLISHED: 11:50 19 February 2019

Libby Toby and Steph Denton with their cupid prizes as overall winners of Royston Golf Club's Valentine's Day competition.

After snow and gale-force winds spring-like sunshine had Royston Golf Club looking perfect for the weekend club matches.

In the men’s medal on Saturday, Phil Martin came first with a nett 69 on count back from Simon Clark and Helen Steverson took the honours for the ladies with a nett 75 ahead of Sue Bidwell.

There had been more fine scoring a day earlier as Alan Saunders won with 40 points on count back from Dave Rowell.

Mark Crowley also scored 40 points in the Thursday roll-up ahead of Chris Kivotos on 37 and Ray Boddy was first in the Wednesday midweek competition with 37 on count back from Alan Hootton.

The ladies celebrated Valentine’s Day with a competition with chocolates and roses to be won on each hole. Libby Toby and Steph Denton were the outright winners.

Finally, Leila Sharafenko, one of Royston’s most recent and new-to-golf members, scored 38 points in the ladies roll-up on Tuesday.

