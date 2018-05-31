Advanced search

Grateful club say thank you to NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 09:38 27 April 2020

The NHS flag flies proudly outside Royston Golf Club.

Royston Golf Club will honour the staff of the NHS for their work in seeing the country through the coronavirus pandemic by offering them free three-month membership.

The offer will apply when the club, based on Therfield Heath, finally resumes normal service and the course and clubhouse are re-opened.

The club believes “it is the least that we can do” to show their pride and gratitude to the dedicated NHS employees.

A spokesman said: “Playing golf is a world away from tending the sick and needy in full PPE but is a very recuperative pastime.

“We hope that this gesture will, in some small way, help people to recover from an exhausting period of their lives.”

They went on to add: “The residents of Royston have a beautiful facility with the Heath on its doorstep and much of its current condition is due to the club supporting the conservators in not only maintaining the course, but also much of the land surrounding it.

“The Golf Club is recognised by Natural England as a Higher Level Stewardship (HLS) organisation and as such, on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), we are committed to looking after those areas that Natural England and the conservators require.

“For example, areas of the open land are mown under the direction of the conservators at certain times of the year to facilitate the support of the special flora and fauna of the Heath.

“Additionally, the golf club staff currently maintains the rugby pitches and will soon be emptying the litter bins around the car parks.

“Although we do receive an income for carrying out this work, the club pays a substantial rental fee to the conservators for the ability to use the Heath for golf.

“COVID-19 has hit all our leisure facilities hard, and that includes Royston Golf Club.

“However, although the club is closed for all golfing and social activities, there is still work on-going to maintain the course and its surrounding areas for the benefit of all residents.”

