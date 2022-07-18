Fun and fizz as Royston Golf Club's ladies celebrate female recruitment

Royston Golf Club captain Gary Pullin with the winners of the three challenges. - Credit: ROYSTON GOLF CLUB

Fun and fizz was the order of the day as the ladies' women in golf committee at Royston Golf Club held a different type of afternoon.

It was open for all the ladies in the club, including the newest recruits as well as the academy 21 girls and some potential academy 22 ladies, in order to say thank you for the continued support and interest with developing the new to golf ladies.

A spokeswoman said: "We were very fortunate to enjoy a lovely, sunny afternoon, playing and socialising together on the beautifully cut par three and putting green areas with such stunning views of the course as a backdrop.

"Those who came along were encouraged to join in the team challenges around the both the holes and the green.

"Club captain Gary generously presented the prizes for the three challenges."

Another female golfer from Royston, Sophia Fullbrook, was competing in the England Golf U18s mixed event at Woodhall Spa.

And she finished as the top female, 12 shots ahead of her nearest competitor, and good enough for eighth overall.