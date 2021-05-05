Royston left waiting for first win of the season after difficult opening day
- Credit: ROYSTON CC
It was a disappointing opening day of the season for Royston Cricket Club as all three teams fell to defeat.
The firsts went down by seven wickets at home to Needingworth in Division One of the CCA Senior League.
Having been put into bat, they struggled to make any headway and were all out inside 28 overs for 84.
Skipper Martin Leary top-scored with 27 while Chris Guest (20) and George Greenwood (14) were the only others, apart from the extras score, to make it into double figures.
Greenwood also took one wicket, as did Navod Punchihewa and Ryan Cochrane, but the visitors got home in just 14 overs.
The seconds meanwhile fell 39 runs short in their pursuit of Fen Ditton in the Division Three of the Junior League South.
Set 179, to win, James May taking 3-19, opener Amal Asim's 61 wasn't enough as they were all out for 139.
And the thirds lost by 90 runs at Brichanger in the Junior League Division Five South.