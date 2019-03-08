Royston Ladies' purple patch continues as Crows cruise to convincing Stockwood win

Georgia Timms scored her first ever Royston try in their win over Stockwood Park. Picture: Brian Herdman Archant

Royston Ladies continued their positive start to the season as they beat Stockwood Park 24-12 on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a disappointing defeat to the Luton-based side at the end of last season, the Crows were keen to show just how much they had improved since then.

Having beaten league leaders Old Northamptonions in their previous fixture three weeks ago, they would have been looking to continue where they left off.

They did just that, with strong play from the forward pack and excellent utilisation of space from the backs seeing three tries scored in the first-half.

Beth Fletcher crossed over twice and Georgia Timms scored her first try for the club with a powerful and pacey run down the wing to put the home side well in control.

You may also want to watch:

Royston made a strong start in the second-half with Hannah Mather using her speed to score a very impressive breakaway try.

Stockwood Park came back though and despite strong defensive play from Royston, they managed to get two tries over the line in the last 15 minutes of the game.

It wasn't enough to mount a comeback though, as the Crows ran out winners.

The ladies travel to Cuffley in their next game, and they will be hoping to continue their fine form with another victory.

It wasn't such a good weekend for Royston's men though, as their poor start to the season continued.

The Crows travelled to fellow strugglers Finchley in a must-win game, but they fell to a disappointing 24-5 defeat.

It's a loss that sees them rooted to the bottom of London Three North West without a single point from their opening six games of the season.