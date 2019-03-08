Advanced search

Royston Ladies' purple patch continues as Crows cruise to convincing Stockwood win

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 14 November 2019

Georgia Timms scored her first ever Royston try in their win over Stockwood Park. Picture: Brian Herdman

Georgia Timms scored her first ever Royston try in their win over Stockwood Park. Picture: Brian Herdman

Archant

Royston Ladies continued their positive start to the season as they beat Stockwood Park 24-12 on Sunday.

After a disappointing defeat to the Luton-based side at the end of last season, the Crows were keen to show just how much they had improved since then.

Having beaten league leaders Old Northamptonions in their previous fixture three weeks ago, they would have been looking to continue where they left off.

They did just that, with strong play from the forward pack and excellent utilisation of space from the backs seeing three tries scored in the first-half.

Beth Fletcher crossed over twice and Georgia Timms scored her first try for the club with a powerful and pacey run down the wing to put the home side well in control.

You may also want to watch:

Royston made a strong start in the second-half with Hannah Mather using her speed to score a very impressive breakaway try.

Stockwood Park came back though and despite strong defensive play from Royston, they managed to get two tries over the line in the last 15 minutes of the game.

It wasn't enough to mount a comeback though, as the Crows ran out winners.

The ladies travel to Cuffley in their next game, and they will be hoping to continue their fine form with another victory.

It wasn't such a good weekend for Royston's men though, as their poor start to the season continued.

The Crows travelled to fellow strugglers Finchley in a must-win game, but they fell to a disappointing 24-5 defeat.

It's a loss that sees them rooted to the bottom of London Three North West without a single point from their opening six games of the season.

Most Read

Boy, 10, approached by men in van near Royston school

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men who told him to get in their van. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in serious condition after collision with car on A10

Police are investigating a crash in Harston. Picture: Archant

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Royston crowds honour fallen soldiers

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston motorist posts ‘marked safe from the A505’ mock image online

Darran Cooke's image had the caption: ''Been to letchworth and back safe and sound...

Former studio of a famous artist up for sale at £600k

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

Most Read

Boy, 10, approached by men in van near Royston school

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men who told him to get in their van. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in serious condition after collision with car on A10

Police are investigating a crash in Harston. Picture: Archant

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Royston crowds honour fallen soldiers

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston motorist posts ‘marked safe from the A505’ mock image online

Darran Cooke's image had the caption: ''Been to letchworth and back safe and sound...

Former studio of a famous artist up for sale at £600k

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

Latest from the Royston Crow

Second consultation on plan to close ‘short break’ respite centres in Hertfordshrie

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Magnificent seven as Crows romp to FA Trophy victory

Royston Town's Claudio Ofosu. Picture: David Hatton

$article.content.name

Bassingbourn's Sam Plumb and Michael Pinner with sponsors Spencer Webster (left) from Websters of Royston and Thomas Marriage (right) of Urban Plastics. Picture: Geoff Mills

Royston Ladies’ purple patch continues as Crows cruise to convincing Stockwood win

Georgia Timms scored her first ever Royston try in their win over Stockwood Park. Picture: Brian Herdman

Royston Golf Club appoint new captain

Outgoing captain Kim Bradfield with the new skipper Sandy Griffin. Picture: Simon Bradfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists