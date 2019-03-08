Royston confident of going well in their return to the top league

Royston Cricket Club were crowned champions in 2018. Archant

Three back-to-back promotions have Royston Cricket Club confident of a good year on their return to Cambridge Cricket Association Senior League Division One.

Martin Leary, skipper of the Therfield village-based said would like consolidation but has high hopes of driving their way up the league table.

He said: “We have been in the nets since the start of the year on a weekly basis and so should be in a good position to hit the ground running.

“Similar to most clubs, we have lost one or two players over the winter due to people moving away but we have a handful of new players too.

“And we're excited to welcoming the new guys into the club and see what they can do.”

One youngster they have high hopes for is Navod Punchihewa.

“He's just turned 20-years-old and has been netting really hard over the winter,” said Leary. “His bowling has come on leaps and bounds to the point where he is now definitely pushing for a place in the first team.”

Leary says Royston's elevation to the top flight will mean every game will be a challenge but on a personal level he has eyes on two fixtures in particular.

“I'm looking forward to our games against Cambridge NCI and also Longstanton Grasshoppers.

“The second of those were promoted with us last season and the game will bring back memories of that title race which was very close.”

On the whole Leary says the mood at the Recreation Ground is buoyant, with the elevation of the first team, coupled with the continued strengthening of the second and third squads reflecting the ever-growing nature of the club.

They have even purchased roll-on wicket covers and sight screens to help.

And the skipper hopes that will lead to even more new members.

He said: “If you're new to the area and are interested in playing cricket, or equally have never played before and want to give it a go, then you'll be more than welcome at Royston.”

Anyone wanting more information should contact chairman David May or Leary himself by emailing either drmRoystoncricket@outlook.com or roystoncc@outlook.com