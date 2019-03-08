Royston youngsters have to dig deep as comeback win secures Herts County title

Royston Rugby Club's U14s were the winners of the Hertfordshire Plate after beating Cheshunt in the final. Archant

Royston Rugby Club’s U14s need all of their battling spirit as they overcame Cheshunt to win the Hertfordshire Rugby U14 Plate.

The 33-12 success over Cheshunt caps a wonderful season for the squad, one that has delighted their coaches.

The cup final, played at Hertford, was expected to be as tight as the game between the two sides earlier in the season but the opening quarter suggested it would be one-way traffic – and not in Royston's favour.

They trailed 12-0 after 20 minutes and had struggled to get out of their 22. A yellow card did little to help the stress on the sidelines either.

However, the comeback started before half-time with a try from Rory Rees and a conversion by Luke Saltmarsh and after the break Royston were a changed side.

They put their phases together and the forwards supplied plenty of quick ball to the backs who used it to full effect.

A hat-trick from Matthew Weimann and one more for Rees, together with three more conversions from Cody Ball completed the scoring.

A spokeswoman for the club said: “This piece of silverware is no more than the boys deserve after an amazing season.

“The result reflects exactly what they are capable of.”