Royston dominate at county bowls finals with eight titles claimed
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Royston Bowls Club enjoyed a special time with successes at the Herts Bowls county finals.
The men started it off with victory in the team ten competition, beating Buntingford by a single shot after the four disciplines were shared, and then earning a 73-62 victory over Welwyn Garden City in the final after each club again won two disciplines.
Devon Cooper beat club-mate Rachel Tremlett 21-17 in the junior singles before joining up to win the women's pairs.
The duo did lose the final of the junior pairs although there was a Royston winner, Reba Powell-Birley and Rhianna Russell of Welwyn & District winning 18-15.
Jenny Thompson, Julie Homer and Jess Eley added the women's triples and then Eley, Cooper, Tremlett and Hayley Robinson claimed the women's fours.
Cooper finished off a great tournament for her with the women's two-wood singles and there was success for the men too as Matt Coppen won the men's singles.
All winners, with the exception of the men's team, will now represent Hertfordshire at the national finals at Royal Leamington Spa where they will be joined by Tremlett and Stewart Brown (national mixed pairs) and Steve Kilford (national senior singles).
