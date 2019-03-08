Royston Golf Club appoint new captain

Outgoing captain Kim Bradfield with the new skipper Sandy Griffin. Picture: Simon Bradfield Archant

Royston Golf Club appointed a new ladies' captain at their annual general meeting last week.

Sandy Griffin was selected as skipper last Thursday, taking over from Kim Bradfield.

Outgoing captain Bradfield reported on the club's many achievements over the year and thanked the staff, including professional Luke Bailey, the greens team, the bar and catering team and the office and management team for all their help and support during her term of office.

She also thanked the ladies section for their committment and friendliness.

Bradfield then welcomed Griffin into her new role by presenting her with the Silver Chain of Office.

She added that she felt sure Griffin would come to love being the ladies' captain as she had during her year-long term.