Royston and Bassingbourn find out Cambridgeshire cricket fixtures for 2021
- Credit: ROYSTON CC
Thoughts of winter are being quickly banished by the announcement of the cricket fixtures for the 2021 season.
Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League side Royston will open up their CCA Senior League Division One campaign at home to Needingworth on May 1 while their first away trip is away to Chatteris a week later.
They finish the year on August 28 when they go to City of Ely.
The last full season played saw them finish fifth.
Bassingbourn meanwhile get going at home to Birchanger in Junior League One South while Rickling Ramblers supply the first away trip on May 8.
Their season ends away to Linton Village.
Elsewhere Foxton go to St Ives & Warboys on day one of the Cambs & Hunts Division One year and Thriplow start at Ufford Park in Division Two.
The draw for the National Village Cup will take place next month with the first tie scheduled for April 25.
Reed were the winners in 2010, 2017 and 2019.