Crows snap up Stevenage legend Henry while former player begins pro career

Published: 11:11 AM May 22, 2021

Royston Town's first signing of the summer is an eye-catching one - snapping up former Stevenage skipper Ronnie Henry.

The 37-year-old made over 500 appearances for Boro over 13 seasons, spread over two spells with a two-year period at Luton Town in the middle.

He was an integral part of their rise from non-league and after leaving the club in 2019, he has been playing with Billericay Town in the National League South.

Speaking on the club website, a spokesman said: "Ronnie is a right-sided defender who has spent most of his career at right-back but can also play as centre back or in a three.

"As a former Football League player Ronnie brings masses of experience to the Crows, strong leadership qualities and an infectious winning mentality."

Meanwhile a former Crow has taken the first steps on his own professional career.

Mamadou Jobe, who left Garden Walk in 2020 for Cambridge United has now signed a two-year pro deal with the new League One club.

The centre back featured in the majority of our the club's U18 fixtures in the South East Youth Alliance League, as well as a umber of games with the U21 side.

His partner-in-crime in the back four, Harry Beckett, has also signed, much to the delight of United's academy manager Tom Pell.

He told the club's website: "They have shown the qualities we hope to see in our young people on the field as well as their mentality and desire to improve every day also.

"As the whole club continues to strive for the next level, these two have to continue to work their socks off in order to get their opportunity at that level.

"We will do all we can to ensure their development plan is one that is challenging and gives them the best opportunity of fulfilling their potential, but knowing them as characters, we have every confidence they will grab it with both hands."



