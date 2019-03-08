new

Reed knock out rivals Foxton to reach Village Cup last-four

Reed's Zak McGuigan celebrates Letchworth Garden City's Harry Aitkenhead wicket in the match between Letchworth and Reed. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Reed are just one win away from The Cricketer Village Cup final at Lord's after they beat Foxton by eight wickets to take local bragging rights in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

Foxton batted first and put up a score of 206 all out, largely thanks to ex-Reed player William Heslam who hit 83.

Toby Fynn impressed with the ball, recording 5-34, while Tom Greaves got 3-43.

In response Richard Wharton and Rob Lankester put on a 178-run partnership for Reed's second wicket.

Wharton fired 97 not, while Lankester was removed for 73 as they coasted to victory on a 210-2, securing their place in the last-four.

They will face Salisbury Athletic in the semi-final on Sunday, August 4, after they beat North Perrott by 50 runs in the quarter-final tie.

n It wasn't all good news for Reed though, as they slipped up in the push for promotion from the Herts Cricket League Championship, losing by eight runs against Hemel Hempstead Town.

Asked to bat first, Hemel's top order struggled, with Tidey getting both openers, Lewis Hodgins and Hemish Ilangaratne early on to reduce them to 5-2.

Jack Doodson saved the innings for the home side, top scoring with 103 from 127 balls to help push the score to a 196-8.

Greaves finished as Reed's best bowler on 3-60, while Tidey recorded 2-21.

In response, the visitors never really going despite a number of double figure scores.

Opener Edward Wharton smashed a quick fire 27 before he was bowled by Jack Bailey.

His partner Zachary McGuigan went next for 17, but Lankester pushed the total up with a top score of 44, while Matthew Sampson also batted well to hit 42.

It wasn't enough for Reed though, as they finished 188 all out from 46 overs, falling just eight runs short of the winning total.

Parth Mehta finished as Hemel's best bowler with figures of 3-52, while Hodgins recorded 2-26.

Defeat for Reed and wins for Shenley Village and Hoddesdon means sees them drop to third and out of the Championship play-off place.

They will be hoping for a return to winning ways on Saturday, when they take on mid-table Letchworth Garden City.

Reed will be hoping struggling third-bottom Old Owens can pull of a surprise against Hoddesdon, while they will need Leverstock Green to find a first of the season when they take on Shenley Village this weekend.