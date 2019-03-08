Advanced search

Reed bowl Flitwick away to keep unbeaten run intact

PUBLISHED: 15:08 10 June 2019

Reed's Tom Greaves missed the win over Flitwick. Picture: DANNY LOO

Reed's Tom Greaves missed the win over Flitwick. Picture: DANNY LOO

Reed continued their unbeaten run at the top of Herts Cricket League Championship with a comfortable 50-run at Flitwick.

It was their fifth win in a row since the beginning of the year and came without skipper Tom Greaves.

In his absence though Reed's potent bowling attack continued their devastating form, stopping the hosts just as it appeared they were on course to break the streak.

Reed were put in with the game reduced to 39 overs on a slow, damp outfield and a wicket conducive to Flitwick's spin attack.

Ed Wharton's rapid 42 was particularly commendable therefore, especially as he was caught one handed on the boundary attempting a second maximum.

It was then left to stand-in captain Robert Lankester to marshal the innings with a patient 60, supported by a run-a-ball 28 from Stuart Smith and some lusty blows by the Tidey brothers.

But 180-8 was still very chaseable target for Flitwick. Reed, however, need not have worried.

After being down at 53-3, Rumesh Bhuddika (30) and David Powles (25) doubled the hosts' score to put them in the driving seat with nearly half of their allotted overs left.

However, both were dismissed by Zac McGuigan and Toby Fynn, before Sean Tidey (3-9), Fynn and Wharton (2-31) conceded just eight runs from the next eight overs.

It meant Flitwick collapsed from a potentially match-winning position to 130 all out and leaves Reed second in the table, just two points behind Hoddesdon.

The second team made it a happy club with a 36-run success at home to Stevenage in a high scoring, rain reduced game.

A fine innings by skipper Ed Garrott was backed up by an incredible, swashbuckling knock from Mitchell Cooper who bashed 56 in just 20 balls including six maximums.

It left Reed on 248-4 and although Stevenage continued to play their shots, they ended up on 212-8 to leave Reed third in Division Four B.

