Reed beaten despite impressive individual performances

Reed's Tom Greaves claimed five wickets in the loss to Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Reed suffered a cruel defeat in the first timed game of the Herts Cricket League season - going down at home to Hemel Hempstead by 18 runs and with 17 minutes remaining.

Ultimately there were too many rash strokes from the top order to win a timed game but that still didn't stop them coming close, thanks in the main to the efforts of Tom Greaves and James Heslam.

Hemel chose to bat first on an easy-paced wicket but still lost two quick wickets.

Opener Hemish Ilangaratne gradually built what turned out to be a match winning innings of 67 while Toby Fynn picked up 2-29.

Greaves was the star turn with the ball though as his 16 overs yielded 5-30 and left Hemel all out for 181.

Reed looked to have lost all hope of winning though as their lead batsmen struggled, slumping to 76-6 under the spin of Parth Mehta (3-27), but Heslam and Bertie Scott (24) added 42 until the latter was caught and bowled by Matthew Parkins.

Parkins then rattled through the tail to finish 4-41 but Heslam hung about to remain unbeaten on 50.



