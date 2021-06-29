Reed youngsters continue their winning streak in Herts Junior Cricket League

Published: 8:29 AM June 29, 2021

Reed U13s and U9s are continuing their winning ways with resounding victories last week.

In their match against Hertford, the U13s got off to a flying start after losing the toss and being put in to bat - scoring 17 off the first two overs, before a flurry of wickets left them reeling.

Reed were on 52 for five in the seventh over and things were looking ominous at first. Matthew Barons scored a season-best 10 runs, and overall Reed scored 94 runs and needed to bowl well.

Daniel Vincent opened the innings with a maiden. Hertford got two boundaries off Daniel's second over, but then Daniel had a second maiden. Keeping an over in hand for the end, Callum Ricketts added to the maiden tally.

Hertford ultimately finished on 75 runs - with everyone from Reed U13s playing their part in the team victory.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile the Reed U9s, who had not won since early May, won against North Enfield.

The team's focus is on enjoyment, improving the young players and giving them all games, which means continual rotation of the players.

After winning the toss Josh and Seb got Reed off to a good start - taking them to 236 at the end of four over.

Isaac, making his debut at six years old, joined Frankie, Poppy and Toby and set up a platform for Jack and William - giving Reed a total of 307-three net - the highest score of the season and the least amount of wickets they had lost.

Reed bowled the least amount of wides they had in a game, with Poppy and Frankie singled out for progressing massively over the season.

Reed Cricket Club youngsters had two resounding victories - Credit: REED CC

Coach Simon Jackson said: "I was so pleased with the performance and the improvements the players have made in all parts of the cricket game over the season.

"Each game we always have some stand out batting and bowling, which is always great to see, but at the same time it is really good to see the young players understanding the spirit of cricket.

"We always try to clap the opposition and today we had players fielding for the opposition to help them out.

"I also asked Toby as an experienced player (in his third game!) to take his batting partner, young Isaac, under his wing (with him being six and making his debut), and he looked after him throughout the game, even in the field."